Ex-flight steward who ‘slipped on grease patch and fell’ on plane sues SIA for $1.78m

SINGAPORE – A former flight steward who said he slipped and fell on board a plane is suing Singapore Airlines for $1.78 million, alleging that his former employer was negligent for allowing the workplace to be unsafe.

Mr Durairaj Santiran said he had noticed a patch of grease on the floor of the economy-class galley during a flight from San Francisco that was scheduled to land in Singapore on the evening of Sept 6, 2019.

The Malaysian said that about 2½ hours before landing, he slipped on the grease patch and fell on his back, hitting his head on the floor.

He claimed that as a result of the injuries to his spine, he is medically unfit to continue working as a flight steward.

Mr Durairaj, who was employed by SIA from April 2016 to April 2021, now works as a customer care analyst in Malaysia.

The damages he sought include $1.29 million for loss of future earnings, $30,000 for loss of earning capacity and $150,000 for future medical and transport expenses.

The 35-year-old wore a neck brace when he attended court on Feb 13, the first day of a 10-day trial.

His lawsuit alleged that SIA had failed to ensure that the floor of the aircraft was free of any substance that might cause him to slip, and failed to ensure that there was a system of cleaning to keep the floors safe.

His lawyers, Mr Ramasamy Chettiar and Ms Kasturibai Manickam, contended in their opening statement that the floor of the galley was slippery and therefore unsafe.

The fact that SIA did not take any preventive measures showed that the work system was inadequate, and the workplace was allowed to be unsafe, they argued.

SIA denied Mr Durairaj’s claims.

The airline’s lawyers, Mr Niru Pillai and Mr Liew Teck Huat, said in their opening statement that SIA pays all valid and legitimate claims made by employees, but responds “firmly” to invalid, illegitimate and false claims.

“The defendant treats this as a highly questionable claim which they are obliged to contest resolutely,” said SIA’s lawyers.