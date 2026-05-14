Ex-air force chief allegedly involved in crash with stroller allowed to travel overseas

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A district court granted Goh Yong Siang’s application to travel to Jakarta from May 19 to 22 for a business trip.

SINGAPORE – A former chief of air force accused of hitting a woman with a stroller in 2024 with his car has been allowed to travel to Indonesia and Thailand.

On May 14, a district court granted Goh Yong Siang’s application to travel to Jakarta from May 19 to 22 for a business trip.

Goh, 74, was also allowed to travel to Bangkok from June 3 to 6 for work-related matters.

As part his bail conditions, he must remain contactable by the investigating officer (IO).

He must surrender his passport to the IO, or another officer acting on the IO’s instruction, within 24 hours upon his return from overseas.

An additional bail of $5,000 must also be provided.

Goh’s case will be mentioned again in court on June 3.

He was drivi ng on May 17, 2024, when his car allegedly hit a woman pushing a stroller at a traffic crossing in Pasir Panjang Road, causing grievous hurt to her and hurt to a two-year-old boy .

The green man signal was on at the time, and he had allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout when he made a right turn from Harbour Drive towards Pasir Panjang Road.

Court documents did not disclose details about her injuries or those of the boy.

In April, Goh was charged with causing grievous hurt to the woman while driving a car without considering other road users.

He is also accused of causing hurt to the toddler in the stroller by drivi ng in such a manner.

Temasek Management Services’ website states that Goh is its chairman and that he was a fighter pilot in the Republic of Singapore Air Force. He retired as the chief of air force in 1998.

The same website added: “He then joined private equity firm Beta Capital Group in Dallas, Texas, until 2005. In 2006, he joined Temasek International as a senior managing director until 2013.”

Annual road traffic figures the Traffic Police (TP) released in February showed that the number of people injured in road accidents went up from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of traffic deaths also rose from 142 in 2024 to a record high of 149 in 2025.

In March, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said that failing to keep a proper lookout was the top cause of traffic accidents.

To tackle the issue, TP will step up enforcement, including extending speed enforcement measures to more red-light cameras.

TP will also launch the National Road Graciousness Campaign later in 2026, said Ms Sim, who is also Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.