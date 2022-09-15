Ex-Aetos officer who robbed Jurong shop with gun gets 16½ years' jail, 18 strokes

A debt-ridden Aetos auxiliary police officer who robbed a licensed moneylending company in Jurong while armed with a loaded gun was sentenced to 16½ years' jail and ordered to be given 18 strokes of the cane on Tuesday.

Mahadi Muhamad Mukhtar, 39, admitted that he decided to copy the approach used by David James Roach, the Canadian who robbed Standard Chartered Bank in 2016 and wrote his demands in a note.

On April 12 last year, Mahadi, who was not in uniform but had his service revolver loaded with five rounds in the pocket of his trousers, handed the note to a loan officer at OT Credit at Block 135 Jurong Gateway Road.

After reading the note, which said, "This is a Robbery! Don't Shout! I got a gun in my pocket. Put all the money in the bag", the woman complied out of fear and deposited more than $24,800 into Mahadi's sling bag.

On Tuesday, the former Aetos employee pleaded guilty to two charges under the Arms Offences Act - one for unlawfully carrying a firearm and one for unlawful possession of ammunition - and one charge of robbery.

Two other charges for dealing with the proceeds of his crime were taken into consideration.

The High Court heard that Mahadi started borrowing money from loan sharks in February last year to pay off bank loans, and owed money to six unlicensed moneylenders.

He decided to commit robbery to solve his financial woes and researched the subject on his phone. He first thought of robbing a jewellery store, but felt the loot would be difficult to sell.

He decided to rob a licensed moneylender, and selected OT Credit as it was staffed by women and had been robbed previously.

On April 12, before reporting for work, Mahadi scouted the shop to ensure it was open for business.

After reporting for work and drawing his equipment, including his M85 Taurus revolver and ammunition, he left the Aetos Complex in Corporation Drive.

At about 3.30pm, he entered the shop with the gun in his pocket, approached the counter to ask for directions and left.

He returned to the shop at 3.50pm and this time, handed the note to the employee.

After the robbery, he deposited $10,000 in the bank account of his friend, Ms Nur Shana Mohd Taib, who did not know the money came from criminal proceeds.

Mahadi then returned to Aetos Complex, changed into his uniform and deposited $14,000 into his own bank account at an ATM.

He transferred about $11,000 to four loan sharks via online banking, tore up the note and threw it into a dustbin outside ST Engineering, where he was deployed.

He returned to the Aetos Complex, where he was arrested at 8.45pm. He was fired the next day, an Aetos spokesman said on Tuesday.

Police said then that it was the first time in 15 years that a gun had been used in an armed robbery.

All but $5,200 of the sum taken from OT Credit was recovered by investigators. The note was also recovered.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh sought 15 to 20 years' jail and 18 strokes of the cane. He said the fact that Mahadi had copied Roach's robbery tactic showed that a stronger deterrent message needed to be sent.

Defence counsel Mark Yeo, who asked for 10 years' jail and 18 strokes of the cane, said Mahadi had intended to turn himself in after his shift and noted that the victim did not know he had a revolver.

The Aetos spokesman said the Singapore Police Force conducted a review of its firearms regime last year and assessed it had the necessary standard operating procedure and risk control measures. Aetos has also tightened processes, such as more rigorous supervisory checks.

The spokesman said Aetos uses a biometric system that sets a stipulated time frame for the use and return of firearms. Officers issued with firearms may not leave its premises until their deployment commences, and supervisors and armourers will be notified immediately if firearms are not returned beyond a prescribed time limit.

In Roach's case, he was given five years' jail and six strokes of the cane. He later had his caning sentence remitted, to fulfil the assurance that the Singapore Government had given to Britain in order to secure his extradition.