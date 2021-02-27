Ex-actor jailed 10 months for assault on worker

Retired actor-director Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, was sentenced yesterday to 10 months' imprisonment for assaulting a Bangladeshi worker in 2018.

The Singaporean, now 59, used a metal scraper to hit the worker, Mr Jahidul, twice in the abdomen and once on the head at the Singapore Islamic Hub (SIH) in Braddell Road at around 4.30pm on Dec 11 that year.

As a result, Mr Jahidul, who goes by only one name, suffered injuries to his scalp and torso.

Ng was also ordered to pay the victim $3,300 in compensation.

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records show that Ng is a director of two companies: Hyl Enterprise, which deals with plumbing works, and movie production company Red Group Studio.

The former actor was found guilty on Jan 22 of one count of assault following a trial.

He also has an unrelated charge of disturbing the public peace. He is accused of fighting with one Mogana Raj Saravanan on June 9, 2019.

This case will be dealt with at a later date.

Mr Jahidul, 34, testified during the trial last year that Ng frequently yelled at and threatened him, even challenging him to fights.

On Dec 11, 2018, Ng was upset with the Bangladeshi national for not following his instructions while doing some cleaning work at SIH.

Mr Jahidul told the court that his boss threw a plastic pail and wooden plank at him. The pail struck his back, forcing Mr Jahidul to climb down from the ladder he was on.

Ng then assaulted him with the metal scraper.

Ng, who was not represented by a lawyer, claimed during the trial that Mr Jahidul had given the former actor the right to hit him.

He said Mr Jahidul treated him "as his father", adding: "This is what he told me: 'I allow you to hammer me because I do things so slowly.'"

Ng also claimed that Mr Jahidul was "acting" and exaggerating his injuries to make them out to be "100 times worse than they actually were".

Ng was an actor for more than 20 years and was named Best Supporting Actor at the annual Star Awards three times - in 2002, 2003 and 2006.

He left Mediacorp in 2008 to set up a production house.

Those convicted of causing hurt with a weapon can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned. Ng cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.