Former actor Ian Fang began serving his jail sentence for sexual offences on June 16, 2025.

SINGAPORE – Former actor Ian Fang will be deported from Singapore and barred from re-entering after serving his jail sentence for sexual offences.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to 40 months’ jail in May 2025 after pleading guilty to three counts of sexually penetrating a 15-year-old girl.

Five other charges, including sexual penetration of an underage girl, harassment and obstructing the course of justice, were taken into account during sentencing.

He began serving his sentence on June 16, 2025 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence will have their permanent residence (PR) status reviewed.

ICA revoked Fang’s PR status on Feb 5 and said he will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

The actor is originally from Shanghai, China, and had obtained PR status in 2015.

He first met the victim, a student, at an entertainment event on May 4, 2024.

She cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order.

Fang exchanged contact details with the teen and they grew closer after conversing daily. She regarded him as her boyfriend.

Fang, who was then an acting teacher at a modelling school for children, had sex with the teen on nine occasions between June and July 2024.

He had unprotected sex with her on five of those occasions.

These included the first time he had sex with her on June 6, 2024, when her mother checked her into a hotel to quarantine her as the teen had contracted Covid-19.

Fang visited her at the hotel at around 9pm and had unprotected sex with her, refusing to use a condom even when she asked him to.

The court heard that he met her alone on subsequent occasions, and was caught only after the girl’s mother found out in August 2024 and filed a police report.

There was initially a gag order on Fang’s identity when he was charged.

But he was identified in court after District Judge Eddy Tham lifted the gag order on his identity following an application by the prosecution.

The judge said that while the main focus of the gag order was to protect the victim from further harm, he would respect the wishes of the victim and her family to reveal his identity.

While being investigated, Fang got in touch with the girl through social media, asking her to contact him despite being warned by the police not to do so.

During their conversations, he told her he would kill himself if he had to go to jail.

The court was told the victim developed depression and had suicidal thoughts after Fang kept contacting her to ask her to persuade her mother to withdraw the charges.

She was eventually admitted to the Institute of Mental Health and diagnosed with adjustment disorder.

Fang made his acting debut in the police drama C.L.I.F. in 2011.

He went on to star in numerous shows and movies, including Don’t Stop Believin’ and The Dream Job.

His last known screen appearance was a cameo role in local crime mystery television series Kill Sera Sera.