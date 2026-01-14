Ex-actor Edmund Chen charged with grievously injuring motorcyclist in traffic accident

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Former actor Edmund Chen was charged on Jan 14 with causing grievous hurt to a motorcyclist while driving a car without considering other road users.

Identified in court documents as Tan Kai Yuan, 63, he was driving along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Central Expressway at around noon on March 4, 2025 when he allegedly slowed down unnecessarily and almost came to a stop.

He is also accused of failing to keep a proper lookout while making an abrupt lane change, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle.

The rider suffered grievous hurt, but the nature of his injuries were not disclosed in court documents.

Chen used to be a household name, appearing in multiple popular television drama series, including Star Maiden and Patrol.

He left show business to take care of his daughter when she was born in 2000, but later returned for occasional acting roles, including in television drama series Life Less Ordinary in 2017.

He is expected to plead guilty on Jan 29.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt to another person while driving without considering other motorists, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.