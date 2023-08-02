‘Every night I dream of it’: Husband of engineer who fell to her death at CapitaSpring

SINGAPORE - She should have known the 1cm-thick false ceiling panel could not bear her weight.

But it is possible that this could have slipped the mind of engineer Carina Monton Isip when she stepped on the panel that then gave way, causing her to plunge 30m to her death on April 8, 2022.

What had actually gone through Mrs Isip’s mind in that moment, however, is something that we will never know, said State Coroner Adam Nakhoda on Wednesday.

The coroner ruled that the 48-year-old Filipina’s death was a work-related misadventure and there was no foul play involved.

As the coroner delivered his findings in court, her husband, Mr Marino Isip, broke down, removing his spectacles to wipe away tears. He had attended the hearing virtually via Zoom.

His wife, who was employed by engineering and construction company Dragages Singapore, was inspecting the area on level 16M of the CapitaSpring skyscraper on April 8, 2022.

Mrs Isip was inspecting the area after workers who needed to insert a gondola trolley there said a portion of the ceiling needed to be cut for the trolley to fit.

She was there with one of the workers when she took a fatal step onto the false ceiling panel that gave way.

She then fell to the ninth floor, suffered severe traumatic injuries and died at the scene.

The coroner said it would be speculative to comment on why Mrs Isip had taken that fatal step.

He added that Ascott, which manages the 51-storey integrated development in Market Street near Raffles Place, had taken further steps since the incident to prevent similar accidents.

The coroner also urged stakeholders to take note of the recommendations made by the Workplace Safety and Health Council following Mrs Isip’s death.

As State Coroner Nakhoda extended his condolences to Mrs Isip’s loved ones, Mr Isip appeared to break down.

He later asked through tears why no one was tasked to stop access across the panel.

Mr Isip said: “They could have prevented the accident... if (my wife) died from Covid-19, or sickness, we still can accept it. But this could have been prevented; I don’t know what happened.

“My daughters, they are still looking for their mum. How do I explain to them?”