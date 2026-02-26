Etomidate’s temporary listing as Class C drug in Singapore extended to April 30

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

According to a legislative supplement published in the Government Gazette on Feb 26, the regulations relating to the anaesthetic agent etomidate and its variant, metomidate, will be extended for two months.

SINGAPORE – The temporary listing of etomidate as a Class C drug has been extended till April 30.

The drugs were listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug from Sept 1, 2025, amid a surge in reports of young people using etomidate-laced vapes, also known as Kpods.

This allowed the authorities to introduce tougher penalties to deal with those who abuse and traffic etomidate.

The temporary provisions were previously slated to expire on Feb 28.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam had said on Feb 4 that etomidate would remain a Class C drug as the Ministry of Health drafted amendments to current laws.

He had added that a Bill will be tabled in Parliament within the first half of 2026.

Etomidate, which can trigger spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures and psychosis when vaped, was previously classified under the Poisons Act as a medicinal ingredient used in clinical practice.

As more abusers were caught with Kpods, the authorities moved to enact temporary regulations, listing etomidate as a Class C drug so that they could better deal with the problem.

Under current laws, those who import Kpods can be jailed for up to 20 years and given 15 strokes of the cane.

Sellers and distributors can be jailed for up to 10 years and given five strokes of the cane.