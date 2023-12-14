Estate of businessman killed by father-in-law loses court tussle for luxury watch

SINGAPORE - The administrators of the estate of businessman Spencer Tuppani, who was fatally stabbed by his father-in-law in 2017, have lost a civil suit filed against his parents to recover a luxury watch he was wearing when he was killed.

The suit was brought by Mr Tuppani’s wife Shyller Tan Cheng Cheng, her sister Sherry Tan San San and Mr Tuppani’s first wife Felicia Keh Lay Hong.

The defendants were Mr Shamlal Tuppani Bisaysar and his ex-wife, Madam Tham Poh Kwai.

The administrators sought to get back the Richard Mille watch or, alternatively, a sum of $389,205.13.

Mr Shamlal Tuppani had handed the watch to his son’s long-time mistress Joan Yeo Gek Lin.

The administrators alleged that Ms Yeo then handed the watch to Madam Tham, who sold it. But the dead man’s mother denied having ever received the watch.

Despite the role she played in this narrative, Ms Yeo, who has two children with Mr Spencer Tuppani, was not sued by the estate administrators.

The businessman’s mistress, who was named as one of the witnesses for the dead man’s father, had sworn an affidavit stating that the watch was handed to Madam Tham.

However, Ms Yeo did not take the witness stand during the trial, even though Mr Shamlal Tuppani issued a subpoena to summon her to court. No reason was given for her absence.

In a written judgment published on Dec 14, District Judge Jonathan Ng said Ms Yeo’s absence was legally significant because it meant that her affidavit did not form part of the evidence before the court.

Thus, there was no credible evidence to rebut Madam Tham’s testimony that the watch was never handed to her.

Ms Yeo’s absence also led Judge Ng to infer that the version of events in her affidavit was untrue.

The judge said the adverse inference was warranted because the administrators had failed to call or subpoena Ms Yeo as their witness, after it became clear that she would not be taking the stand for Mr Shamlal Tuppani.

Mr Spencer Tuppani was stabbed by his father-in-law, Mr Tan Nam Seng, on July 10, 2017.

After the 38-year-old collapsed at Boon Tat Street, Mr Tan told passers-by not to help his son-in-law. He then waited for the police to arrive.