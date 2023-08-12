Employer has to pay damages to worker who was pushed while alighting from lorry

SINGAPORE – A ship repair worker, who fell and hurt his knee after he was pushed while alighting from the back of a lorry, is entitled to damages from his employer, a district court has ruled.

Indian national Ramalingam Murugan, 37, sued his employer, Rigel Marine Services, claiming damages for the injuries suffered in the 2021 accident.

In a judgment dated Aug 7, 2023, District Judge Tan May Tee found that the company breached its duty of care to the plaintiff by failing to put in place a safe system for the worker to get up and down the deck of the lorry.

The quantum of damages will be assessed separately.

Mr Murugan was employed as a structural steel and ship painter by the company, which carries out repairs of marine vessels.

On the morning of Jan 3, 2021, he was transported from his dormitory to the company’s premises in Boon Lay in a lorry with 24 other workers. There, he was supposed to take another lorry to his designated workplace.

He said it was raining at the time, and the workers were in a hurry to transfer to the other lorry.

Mr Murugan added that while he was making his way down the lorry, he was pushed by the other workers, lost his balance and fell to the ground.

That evening, he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was found to have suffered a fracture of his knee joint, with cartilage injury. He underwent surgery and was on medical leave from Jan 3 to June 2, 2021.

Mr Murugan, represented by Mr Perumal Athitham and Mr Muhamad Ashraf Syed Ansarai, sued his employer for negligence.

His complaint was that the tailboard was not lowered and there was no supervisor to ensure that workers alight safely from the lorry.

The company denied his allegations and disputed his account of the incident. It argued that it was not raining at the time, that the workers were not in a rush, and that the accident was caused or contributed by his own carelessness in failing to watch his step.

The company said the tailboard was not lowered because doing so would block the foothold at the back of the lorry that workers use as a step.

It argued that the process of alighting from the lorry is so simple and straightforward that no supervision is needed, particularly when Mr Murugan has had 15 years of experience in Singapore’s construction industry.