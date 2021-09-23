Employer charged over not paying maid for 13 months

SINGAPORE - A woman was charged on Thursday (Sept 23) over not paying her maid for 13 months.

Singaporean Santa Maria Michelle Theresa, 56, allegedly failed to do so between April 2018 and April 2019.

The salary of the maid, Emferatriz Borja Montefolka, a 43-year-old Filipino, was $500 a month.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Thursday that Montefolka had allegedly worked part time without a valid work pass at the residence of Singaporean Norliza Kamardin, 48, from August 2018 to April 2019.

Norliza was charged on Thursday with employing a maid without a valid work pass.

MOM did not disclose the relationship between Theresa and Norliza.

Theresa is expected to plead guilty on Nov 2 while Norliza is expected to do the same on Oct 19.

Montefolka was also charged on Thursday with working without a valid work pass. Her case has been adjourned to Oct 14.

Those convicted of non-payment of salaries can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

If convicted, Norliza will be liable to a fine of between $5,000 and $30,000, jail for up to a year, or both.

Montefolka can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both, if found guilty of working without a valid work pass.

Migrant domestic workers who need assistance on salary and other employment-related matters can call the MOM helpline on 1800-339-5505, or Centre for Domestic Employees on 1800-2255-233.