Employee suspected of stealing over 400 mobile phones worth $300k arrested

SINGAPORE - A woman suspected of stealing $300,000 worth of mobile phones from the firm that employed her has been arrested.

Police said on Sunday (May 26) that they arrested the 38-year-old for criminal breach of trust as servant.

At about 7.15pm on Friday, an electronics service company reported that over 400 mobile phones worth $300,000 had gone missing from its warehouse.

The next day, officers from Bedok Police Division established the suspect's identity through ground enquiries and arrested her.

Cash amounting to nearly $6,000 and 65 mobile phones were also seized, police said.

If found guilty of criminal breach of trust as servant, she could be jailed up to 15 years and fined.