Elderly man jailed for molesting granddaughter, who was about 5 years old

SINGAPORE - A man entrusted to care for his granddaughter, who was between four and five years old, tried to sexually penetrate her while her parents were at work.

The victim, who is now 19, did not tell anyone about her ordeal that occurred some time between 2007 and 2008 as she did not want to create problems for her family.

The prosecution also said she felt ashamed and was afraid her parents would quarrel with the offender.

On Dec 23, 2017, she finally told her mother about what had happened, and the police were alerted.

The grandfather, now 78, was arrested on Dec 25, 2017. He was sentenced to 16 months’ jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a molestation charge.

He must also serve an additional six weeks behind bars in lieu of caning, as offenders over 50 years old cannot be caned. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Jane Lim and Kenny Yang said the offender is the victim’s paternal grandfather.

He lived with the victim and her parents in a flat from 2003 to 2009. The parents entrusted him to look after their daughter when they were at work.

He was in a room with the child some time between 2007 and 2008 when he felt an urge to have sexual intercourse with her. He left the room when he failed to sexually penetrate her.

The girl did not tell anyone about her ordeal until her mother asked her on Dec 23, 2017, if she had been sexually assaulted before. She finally broke her silence and the police were alerted the next day.