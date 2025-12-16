Straitstimes.com header logo

Elderly man charged after he allegedly tampered with NParks crow trap

Tan See Chee, 77, allegedly committed the offence at a grass patch near Block 181, Lorong 4 Toa Payoh shortly before 6pm on Oct 20.

Tan See Chee, 77, is accused of causing a disruption to the NParks function of managing the bird population in an area.

Shaffiq Alkhatib

SINGAPORE – An elderly man accused of

tampering with a crow trap

set by the authorities

 and allowing the trapped birds to escape was handed a mischief charge on Dec 16.

Tan See Chee, 77, allegedly committed the offence at a grass patch near Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh shortly before 6pm on Oct 20.

He is accused of causing a disruption to the National Park Board’s (NParks) function of managing the bird population in the area.

Tan allegedly used a pair of scissors to cut cable ties securing the bird trap, causing three birds to escape.

The police said in an earlier statement that they were alerted to the case at around 6.15pm on Oct 20, and officers managed to establish the alleged culprit’s identity two days later.

The court heard on Dec 16 that Tan intends to plead guilty on Jan 27

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

