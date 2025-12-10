Elderly man charged after he allegedly molested then 12-year-old girl in church

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The man, who is now 71 years old, is accused of committing the offences between April 16, 2015, and April 15, 2016.

SINGAPORE – A man accused of repeatedly outraging a young girl’s modesty in a church about 10 years ago was handed three molestation charges on Dec 9 .

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the alleged victim, who was 12 at the time of the incidents. She is now 22.

Details about the church have been redacted from court documents, which also did not disclose how the pair were linked to each other at the time.

The documents also did not disclose why it took some 10 years for the man to be finally charged in court.

However, they stated he had purportedly touched the alleged victim’s chest and private parts at the place of worship.

The case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 30.

For each count of molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years or fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

If convicted, the man cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.