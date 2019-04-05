Elderly man arrested for possessing air guns, after shooting metal pellets at Jurong flat

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (April 3) for possessing air guns.

The police said in a statement on Thursday that the owner of a flat in Jurong West Street 42 found suspicious cracks on the windows of his master bedroom and toilet.

He made a report and police officers who visited the flat found a metal pellet at the scene.

It is believed that the damage to the windows was caused by the impact of the metal pellet.

The police said that they established the identity of the man in six hours after conducting ground inquiries with officers from the Health Sciences Authority and Jurong Police Division.

Four improvised metal air guns, metal pellets, two notebooks with air gun draft designs, one mechanical slingshot and an assortment of materials and tools that were used to create the air guns were seized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had shot an air gun, containing metal pellets, in the direction of the flat to test its range.

If found guilty of unlawful possession of arms, the man could be jailed between five years and 10 years, and receive at least six strokes of the cane.