Elderly doctor among 10 men charged in separate molestation cases

An elderly doctor appeared in a district court yesterday after he allegedly molested a female patient at a clinic where he worked.

Chua Kee Loi, 70, is accused of committing the offence on Aug 5 last year. He faces one charge of molestation.

He was at Chua Clinic and Surgery in Yishun Avenue 3 around 7.30pm that day when he allegedly touched the 27-year-old woman's right cheek and breast over her clothing with his left hand.

The Singaporean doctor was one of 10 men charged with molestation yesterday.

In unrelated incidents, two men were accused of molesting their family members and a third allegedly outraged his colleague's modesty multiple times.

These three men cannot be named as there are gag orders to protect the identities of their alleged victims.

One of them, a 46-year-old Singaporean, faces four molestation charges after he allegedly targeted his stepdaughter multiple times in an Yishun flat.

He is said to have first molested the girl, then 13 years old, some time in 2016. He is accused of molesting her three more times, in 2017, 2018 and last year.

Another man, a 63-year-old Singaporean, is said to have molested his 14-year-old granddaughter on two separate occasions.

He allegedly targeted the girl in a flat near Jalan Besar on Dec 10 last year. He is accused of molesting her again four days later.

A 45-year-old Chinese national was handed six charges. He is accused of molesting his 47-year-old colleague at their workplace in Mandai.

He is said to have committed the offences in 2019 and last year.

Five others were also charged with molestation yesterday. They are Singaporeans Mohamed Syameer Mohamed Shamudi, 19, and Ang Cheng Wei, 28; Malaysians Lai Chii Chuan, 30, and Shandru Muthusamy, 30; and Indian national Rajendran Suresh Menan, 33.

Syameer is accused of molesting an 18-year-old woman at a walkway leading to a toilet at Cherry Discotheque in Cecil Street around 10pm on March 4 this year.

Ang is accused of one count each of molestation and harassment. He was near a Pasir Ris condominium on March 2 when he allegedly made a lewd remark at a 23-year-old woman.

Later that month, he was at a pedestrian crossing in Elias Road when he allegedly molested another 23-year-old woman.

Lai is accused of molesting a 35-year-old woman outside a toilet at 313@somerset shopping mall in Orchard Road last November.

Shandru is said to have outraged a 32-year-old woman's modesty on an MRT train between Toa Payoh and Bishan stations around 10.30pm on Jan 2.

He was at the platform at Yio Chu Kang station about 10 minutes later when he allegedly molested a 30-year-old woman.

Rajendran is accused of molesting a 23-year-old woman at a Tekka Centre walkway in April.

The 10th man charged yesterday, Gurjit Singh, 35, allegedly molested a 19-year-old woman at Outram Park MRT station last November.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

Those convicted of molesting a child below 14 years old, however, can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.

Offenders over 50 years old cannot be caned.

Shaffiq Alkhatib