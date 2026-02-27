Eight months’ jail for private-hire driver who ran red light and killed motorcyclist

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Bok Chuan Yue hit Mr Wong Jun Jie near Icon @ Changi on March 26, 2024. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he later died.

SINGAPORE – A private-hire driver who ran a red light at a traffic junction and killed a motorcyclist was sentenced to eight months’ jail in court on Feb 27.

Bok, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention thereby causing death.

Bok, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention thereby causing death.

She is also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for eight years after her release.

Another charge over driving without due care and attention thereby causing hurt was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Court documents stated that she was distracted by her thoughts about her next customer.

On the day of the accident, Bok had just dropped off a passenger at Chai Chee when she decided to drive towards Geylang on March 26, 2024. She was travelling on a five-lane carriageway along Changi Road towards Geylang Road.

At about this time, Mr Wong stopped his motorcycle at the traffic junction along Jalan Eunos towards Still Road. When the lights turned green, he rode forward.

Bok, who was approaching the junction, failed to notice the red light and drove past the stop line.

By then, the traffic signal had already been red for about seven seconds.

She braked only after she collided into Mr Wong, who was flung off his vehicle.

Bok’s car spun before coming to a stop.

Mr Wong, 38, was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he underwent surgery and treatment.

On April 13, 2024, the hospital informed Mr Wong’s family that he would likely remain in a vegetative state.

The next day, his family decided to turn off his life support. Mr Wong was pronounced dead at 3.50pm.

In its annual statistics release on Feb 26, the Traffic Police said that while motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of deaths.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties increased from 4,510 in 2024 to 4,844 in 2025.

However, the number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists dropped from 87 cases in 2024 to 79 cases in 2025. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths also fell, from 85 in 2024 to 79 in 2025.

For driving without due care and attention thereby causing death, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

They can also be disqualified from holding and obtaining a driving licence.