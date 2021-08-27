Eight men arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore

SINGAPORE - Eight men aged between 21 and 55 were arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore in the wee hours of Friday (Aug 27).

The police said that the Police Coast Guard's surveillance system detected eight people jumping off an unnumbered fibreglass boat at about 2.30am on Friday in the waters off a jetty around Tuas.

The men then swam towards shore, but were arrested by officers from the coast guard.

The boat was also seized.

Officers from Jurong Police Division, the Gurkha Contingent and Special Operations Command assisted in the operation.

The eight men will be charged in court on Saturday with unlawful entry into Singapore under the Immigration Act.

If found guilty, they may be jailed for up to six months and given at least three strokes of the cane.