Efforts 'waisted' for 2 Singaporean men who smuggled contraband cigarettes via Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporean men attempted to smuggle contraband cigarettes via the Woodlands Checkpoint last Thursday (July 19) by hiding the packets along their waistlines.

But their efforts were "waisted", after they were nabbed by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers, who said they had noticed unusual bulges on the men, aged 19 and 20.

In a Facebook post on Monday, ICA said that the two young men were spotted at about 8.30pm and 9pm.

They were later found to have concealed two packets of contraband cigarettes along their waistlines, securing them with their pants.

The duo were each given a composition fine of $600 by the Singapore Customs for failing to declare and pay duty and goods and services tax (GST) on the cigarettes.

ICA said in the Facebook post that it will continue to conduct security checks at Singapore's borders to prevent smuggling attempts.