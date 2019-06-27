E-scooter rider admits knocking into toddler on fourth storey of shopping mall

SINGAPORE - A toddler suffered minor head injuries after he was knocked over by a food delivery worker riding an e-scooter along a crowded corridor on the fourth storey of Nex shopping mall.

The three-year-old child was hit on the forehead by the e-scooter and fell backwards, striking his head on the floor on March 18.

He was taken to National University Hospital where he was diagnosed with a bruised forehead and mild tenderness to the back of his head. He was discharged later that day.

Neo Jia Ming, 20, pleaded guilty on Thursday (June 27) to causing hurt to the child by riding the e-scooter in a rash manner at the Serangoon Central mall.

The toddler, who cannot be named due to his age, was walking out of a shop towards his mother at around 7pm on March 18 when Neo spotted him but could not stop in time.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai told District Judge May Mesenas: "The e-scooter hit the victim on his forehead, causing him to fall backwards (and) led to (him) hitting his head against the floor."

The DPP added that the area near the shop was crowded at the time of the incident with "many people walking to and fro".

Neo got off his e-scooter and gave the boy's mother his particulars before leaving to carry out a delivery.

The 29-year-old mother alerted a security officer, who advised her to lodge a police report.

Judge Mesenas called for a report to assess Neo's suitability for probation and adjourned the case to July 25.

Offenders convicted of causing hurt to others by performing a rash act can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.