E-scooter rider admits injuring woman

A teenager was giving his girlfriend a ride on his electronic scooter when he decided to overtake another rider.

As he did so, Derrick Gan Zhong Kang knocked into pedestrian Daisy Lim, 56, leaving her covered in cuts.

Yesterday, the teen pleaded guilty in a district court to causing hurt to Ms Lim by riding in a negligent manner, and could face jail and a fine when he is sentenced next month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Wen Shan said Gan, 19, was riding his device on the pavement at about 10.45am on March 16 when he overtook another e-scooter while approaching the back gate of Yishun Emerald condominium in Canberra Drive. Ms Lim was stepping through the gate at the time.

DPP Tan said: "The accused did not manage to activate the brakes of the e-scooter and did not slow the device down in time. He failed to keep a proper lookout... and the e-scooter collided into the victim. The victim fell down as a result."

Ms Lim was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and given five days of medical leave.

Gan, who was unrepresented, asked District Judge Eddy Tham to give him another chance. He said he did not wish to go to jail and was willing to compensate Ms Lim.

The amount was not stated in court documents. Gan is expected to be sentenced on Aug 7.

On May 1, new laws governing the use of personal mobility devices were introduced. As part of the Active Mobility Act, power-assisted bicycles are not allowed on footpaths while e-scooters are banned on public roads. The speed limits are 15kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on park connectors and shared paths.

First-time offenders who flout the usage rules and speed limits may be fined up to $1,000 or jailed up to three months, or both.

Gan could be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

Shaffiq Alkhatib