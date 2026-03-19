E-bike shop director and manager charged over alleged illegal modification of PMD

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YY E-bike store manager Chu Foo Siang (left) and director Zhang Meng were handed one charge each of providing illegal modification services on a PMD.

SINGAPORE – The director and store manager of a e-bike shop in Yishun were hauled to a district court on March 19 for allegedly illegally modifying a personal mobility device (PMD).

YY E-bike director Zhang Meng and store manager Chu Foo Siang were handed one charge each of providing illegal modification services on a PMD.

Their offences were discovered during an enforcement operation at the shop in October 2025, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a statement on March 18.

The shop was found to have allegedly modified a PMD by adding additional batteries. Two other non-compliant devices were also found in the shop.

The authority seized three active mobility devices (AMD) from the shop.

Investigations found that YY E-bike’s alteration of the PMD had rendered it non-compliant for use on public paths.

The shop was previously investigated in 2022 for displaying non-compliant devices for sale. LTA had also received feedback about the retailer providing illegal modification services.

LTA said there were around 90 offences involving retailers in 2025, which included the offence of selling non-compliant AMDs.

It said in its statement that it will be an offence to to keep non-UL2272 certified e-scooters from June 1.

LTA added that non-compliant AMDs pose severe fire risks. In 2025, there were 49 fires involving such devices.

“Common illegal AMD modifications include replacing electrical parts such as the battery and motor hub with third-party or non-original components.

“Such modifications would void the device’s safety certification and significantly increase the risk of fire. Owners who wish to replace their device battery or other electrical components should only use original components and avoid replacing with third party or non-original parts,” said the authority.

In January 2025, the owner of an electric bicycle shop, Prince Bryan Tan, was fined $7,000 for selling a non-compliant battery and an illegally modified power-assisted bicycle.

The non-compliant devices were linked to two separate blazes in Hougang and Bukit Batok in 2024, and caused one of the users to suffer burns.

Individuals convicted of causing a device to be illegally modified face a fine of up to $20,000, or imprisonment for up to 24 months, or both. For entities other than individuals, the offence carries a fine of up to $40,000.

The cases involving Zhang and Chu will be heard in court again in April.