Duty-unpaid cigarettes seized from 80-year-old's bags at Singapore Cruise Centre

SINGAPORE - Officers at the Singapore Cruise Centre seized duty-unpaid cigarettes from two bags belonging to an 80-year-old Singaporean man on Sunday (Feb 10).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that a total of three cartons, 34 packets and 21 loose sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were concealed in assorted boxes found within the bags.

The officers had detected anomalies in the scanned images of the two bags and conducted further checks.

The man has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In the post, ICA said: "Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."