Duo to be charged with harassing front-liner neighbours

SINGAPORE - A man and a woman who allegedly harassed their neighbours, chanting "virus, virus" and spraying disinfectant, are expected to be charged on Friday (May 21).

The victims are believed to be a nurse and his family.

The police said a 55-year-old man and 48-year-old woman had allegedly used vulgarities and made insulting remarks to their neighbours, sprayed disinfectant towards them and their flat, and splashed water along the common corridor.

The woman will also be charged with causing public nuisance in an unrelated incident.

The police said a report was made on May 15 last year and they had been investigating since.

While investigations were going on, they received several more reports, from October last year to January this year, alleging similar harassment by the duo.

This was despite all parties involved attending mediation at the Community Mediation Centre last June to seek a resolution.

Investigations of other offences allegedly committed by the woman against her neighbours, reported last month, are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that the victims were the nurse, his wife, who is also an essential service worker, and their two children.

Videos of the incidents were shared widely online after being uploaded to social media by the nurse.

He alleged that the duo had sprayed him with disinfectant while chanting "virus, virus".



Videos of the incidents were uploaded to social media by the nurse. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM JIBBY4G/INSTAGRAM



The police said they do not condone any behaviour that impacts the sense of safety and security in neighbourhoods, and urged members of the public to practise neighbourliness and work to overcome Covid-19 together.

Those found guilty of harassment may be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

Those found guilty of public nuisance may be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $2,000, or both.