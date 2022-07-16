Duo jailed for abducting teen who was beaten up

Four men ganged up on their victim, forcing him into a van where he was assaulted until he suffered multiple injuries.

The van later pulled up at Labrador Park, where three of them continued to rain blows on Harry Hilmie Harrahap Hassan, 19, before abandoning him and leaving the scene.

Abdul Ridha Mohamed Hashim, 42, was jailed yesterday for eight months after he pleaded guilty to an abduction charge. Another man, Nurasraf Abdul Manaf, 27, admitted to a similar charge and was ordered to spend seven months and three weeks behind bars. Their accomplices, Mohamed Shahmir Noor Mohamed Noor, 20, and Khairul Anwar Zakaria, 38, were dealt with in court earlier.

Before his abduction, Harry had assaulted Shahmir in Redhill on Feb 17 last year. He had earlier pleaded guilty to offences including voluntarily causing hurt to Shahmir. Harry then underwent reformative training.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Deborah Lee said Abdul Ridha was close to Shahmir. In March last year, Abdul Ridha's female friend told him that her daughter was seeing Harry, who had been sleeping at a staircase landing outside her Clementi flat.

The mother sought Abdul Ridha's help to chase Harry away. Abdul Ridha also knew Harry had earlier assaulted Shahmir.

At about 9pm on March 19 last year, the four men travelled in a van to the woman's block to look for Harry. Khairul parked the van nearby before setting out with Abdul Ridha and Nurasraf. Shahmir remained inside the van. Abdul Ridha later approached Harry on the second storey.

The DPP said: "He wrapped his arm around Harry's shoulder and asked Harry to follow him to the ground floor as he wanted to talk to Harry... Harry felt that he was dragged to the ground floor by Abdul Ridha and was not able to free himself from Abdul Ridha's grip on his shoulder.

"When they reached the ground floor, Khairul shouted and punched Harry while questioning him on why he had assaulted Shahmir the month before."

Khairul hit Harry again as they were walking towards the van. When Shahmir saw Harry, he got out of the van and then repeatedly punched and kicked Harry, who burst into tears. The men forced Harry into the van and Shahmir punched him about six more times. At Labrador Park, Shahmir shoved Harry out of the van. The rest then assaulted Harry before abandoning him.

For abduction, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or receive any such combination of punishments.