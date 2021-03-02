Duo fined over unlawful gathering on yacht

Two people who breached Covid-19 rules when they took part in an unlawful gathering on a pleasure craft on Dec 26 last year were each fined $3,000 yesterday.

Briton Amy Grace Ropner, 28, and Singapore permanent resident Mark Lau San Mao, 30, were the first two to be dealt with in court for being part of the event. They pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The cases involving eight other Britons - Annabelle Morgan Duke, 26; Philip Edward Knatchbull Holmes, 27; Mark Alexander Bellamy, 29; Amy Georgina Hunt, 30; Thomas Cuthbert Williams-Jones, 30; Oliver Francis William Campbell, 31; Benjamin David Waters, 32; and Amy Alexandra Stewart, 32 - are still pending. At the time of the incident, social gatherings were limited to five people.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh said the pleasure craft named Advant was owned and operated by a company called Beyond Luxury. It could be chartered for excursions through a booking agent.

The court heard that Hunt contacted one such agent, Marine Bookings, last October to charter a yacht for 10 people on Boxing Day.

Around 11am on Dec 26 last year, Ropner, Lau and the eight other alleged offenders met the yacht's two crew members at Sentosa's Cove Avenue marina.

"Before departing, the master of the yacht gave the accused persons a pre-departure briefing," added the DPP. "They were told to keep to two groups of five, one at the front and one at the back of the yacht, not to mix between groups, to wear a mask when not in the water or eating or drinking, and to comply with safe management measures on board the yacht."

The yacht was in waters off Lazarus Island when onlookers saw the group. Pictures and videos of the gathering were later posted on social media. They showed a group of merrymakers dancing and intermingling without masks.

In a Jan 23 statement, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said Advant's licence would be suspended for 30 days.

"MPA reminds all pleasure craft owners and operators to adhere strictly to the safe management plan they have submitted for their business operations, and play their part to keep the Covid-19 situation under control in Singapore," it said.

"MPA takes a very serious view of any breach of safe management measures and will not hesitate to take the parties involved to task."

In an earlier case, 12 people in another group, also made up mostly of Britons, were each fined $3,000 for breaching Covid-19 regulations when they gathered on Lazarus Island on Aug 8 last year.