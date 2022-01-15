Duo arrested within 9 hours for alleged knife attack

SINGAPORE - Two men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested within nine hours for their alleged involvement in a knife attack in Commonwealth on Friday (Jan 14) morning.

The victim sustained a slash wound on his left arm and a stab wound on his back, and was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the victim was walking towards a multi-storey carpark when two men approached him,

One of the two men, who was allegedly armed with a knife, purportedly attacked the victim from behind.

Both men fled the scene thereafter.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that this is believed to be a planned attack," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

It was alerted to an alleged stabbing incident at Block 413, Commonwealth Avenue West at about 10.30am on Friday.

The police said that officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the men and arrested them on Friday, within nine hours of the incident through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras.

The men will be charged in court on Saturday with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon with common intention.

If found guilty, the men may be jailed up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.