11 weeks’ jail for cop who molested policewoman, assaulted NSF after dinner and dance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The offender kissed the woman without her consent and also asked her if they were meant to have sex.

SINGAPORE – Intoxicated after consuming alcoholic drinks during a work-related dinner and dance, a policeman molested a policewoman and assaulted a full-time national serviceman (NSF) from the same agency.

The offender kissed the woman without her consent and also asked her if they were meant to have sex.

The 36-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail on Jan 9.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of molestation and insulting another person’s modesty.

An assault charge involving the NSF , whom he stomped on the groin and slapped on the forehead, was considered during his sentencing.

On Jan 9, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told The Straits Times that the offender has been suspended from duty.

Its spokesperson said: “Officers... are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity. We deal with officers who break the law severely, including charging them in court.

“Following the incident, SPF swiftly initiated investigations against the officer, and he was immediately removed from front-line duties... SPF will commence internal action against him.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh told the court that the police officers had attended a dinner and dance event at a hotel in 2024 .

The offender drank soju, whisky, vodka and cognac during the event, which ended at around 11pm.

The NSF, identified in court documents as A1, then went to a smoking corner near a ballroom and lit a cigarette before the offender joined him there.

While sitting down, A1, who had also consumed alcohol, accidentally hit his head on a wall behind a chair and slid to the ground in pain.

Seeing this, the offender asked the NSF to sit on the chair “properly” and added: “Officer commands you.”

After A1 did so, the offender stomped on A1’s groin, and started laughing while A1 slid to the ground in pain.

Subsequently, he also slapped A1’s forehead with his palm, causing A1 to fall to the ground again.

His actions were recorded on video by the policewoman, as she wanted to capture evidence of the offender “ragging” A1.

He stopped assaulting A1 when he saw a police commander nearby.

Soon after this, the policewoman approached the offender to ask him how he would be going home.

He replied that he would follow her, and she agreed to drive him home in her car as they lived near each other.

The policewoman then asked another NSF, identified in court as A4, to take the offender to a nearby restroom.

While they were there, the offender asked A4 if he wanted to see him make the policewoman “pregnant”.

Shortly after 11.20pm, the offender, the policewoman, A1, A4 and two other NSFs entered a lift to a carpark.

The offender then used vulgar language to ask the woman if he was “supposed” to have sex with her that evening.

The woman became scared and replied: “No, you just sleep... just close your eyes.”

As one of the other NSFs went to retrieve the policewoman’s car, “A4 decided to stay with (the policewoman) as he was afraid that the accused might do something inappropriate with her”, DPP Teh said.

“At about 11.25pm, the accused grabbed (her) neck, pulled her face towards his, and kissed her. (She) pushed the accused away... At no point did (she) consent to the actions of the accused. She felt shocked and vulnerable by acts committed by the accused.”

A4 confronted the offender, but the policewoman asked A4 to calm down as she did not want the situation to escalate.

One of the NSFs drove everyone home soon after.

Later that night, the offender sent the policewoman a WhatsApp message, asking to meet and claiming that his wife had kicked him out of their home.

The policewoman turned him down and lodged a police report after talking to her superiors about the matter.

Representing the offender were lawyers Thangavelu – who goes by only one name – and Sugenya Manogaran from Trident Law Corporation.

Ms Sugenya pleaded for him to be given five weeks’ jail, stressing that he had acted out of character that evening.

“(The man) is a first-time offender with an otherwise exemplary record of public service spanning more than a decade,” she added.

He was charged in court in 2025.