Ex-trafficker recalls calculating drug quantities on him to avoid capital punishment

SINGAPORE - For two years, Mr Robin Tay was constantly doing mental calculations for what he called a "7-11-style" drug-trafficking business - "always open and whatever you want, we have".

Mr Tay, now 46, had to ensure that the quantities of each drug he had on him, which he sometimes picked up from Malaysia, were below the capital threshold.

In 2001, he was sentenced to seven years' jail and eight strokes of the cane for trafficking in drugs including ecstasy, erimin and ketamine.

He had been jailed five times before for various offences including extortion, assault and cheating, but said that the arrest for trafficking felt the worst.

"No matter how gung-ho we are, we are still afraid of death. When you're caught, that's the first thing that comes to your mind - Will I live or will I die?" said Mr Tay, who added that even when he was handcuffed he was calculating how much drug was stored in his car.

"If let's say there was no death penalty, we would have brought in a lot more," he said.

Last month, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim cited a 2018 study by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which showed that drug traffickers were aware of the death penalty.

He said: "This had influenced their drug-trafficking behaviour, as they adjusted the amount of drugs they trafficked to below the capital threshold."

Associate Professor Faishal noted that 15g of pure diamorphine, which is the threshold for diamorphine, or heroin, is equivalent to about 1,250 straws of heroin, which can supply about 180 drug abusers for a week.

"One would not be carrying drugs for personal consumption. Instead, it would be for mass distribution to others for financial gain," he said.

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said earlier this year that when the mandatory death penalty for trafficking more than 1.2kg of opium was introduced in 1990, there was a two-third reduction in the average net weight trafficked in the four years after implementation compared to the four years before.

Mr Shanmugam added that the preliminary results of a survey conducted by MHA last year found that 66 per cent of respondents said the mandatory death penalty was appropriate for drug trafficking, and 80 per cent of respondents believed the death penalty deterred the commission of intentional murder, firearm offences and drug trafficking. The full results of the survey are pending.

This comes amid calls from United Nations human rights experts last month to suspend capital punishment in Singapore.

Defence lawyers The Straits Times spoke to wondered how effective the mandatory death penalty is for all offenders today, noting that a substantial fraction of drug traffickers are foreigners who are desperate for cash and do not receive the same anti-drug education Singapore residents have.

Mr Sunil Sudheesan said: "There will be desperate foreigners who are not deterred by the death penalty. These people gamble with their lives in the hope that the authorities do not catch them (and) are in turn used by drug syndicates.