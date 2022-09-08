Drug ring busted, over 8kg of drugs worth $343k seized in sting operation

SINGAPORE - A drug syndicate was busted in a two-day sting operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which seized more than 8kg of drugs worth close to $343,000 in street value.

Officers also arrested a 42-year-old Singaporean man, who put up a violent struggle, for suspected drug offences during the operation, CNB said on Thursday.

The drugs seized over Tuesday and Wednesday included over 5kg of cannabis, 659g of Ice or crystal methamphetamine, 442g of ketamine, 252g of Ecstasy tablets and 145 Erimin-5 tablets.

Officers also found 17 bottles of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate - a psychoactive substance - and 535g of tampered sachets of beverage mix believed to contain controlled drugs.

CNB said the amount of cannabis seized can feed the addiction of about 720 abusers for a week while the amount of Ice found can feed the addiction of some 380 abusers for the same period.

The 42-year-old man was arrested in Geylang Road on Tuesday evening. No further details were provided on other members of the syndicate.

A total of over 1.6kg of cannabis, 134g of Ice, 77g of ketamine, 54g of Ecstasy tablets and 50 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the man.

He was then taken to his hideout - a residential unit nearby - where over 3.4kg of cannabis, 525g of Ice, 365g of ketamine, 198g of Ecstasy tablets, 95 Erimin-5 tablets and the 17 bottles of liquid as well as 136g of tampered sachets of beverage mix were seized.

The drug operation continued on Wednesday, where another 399g of tampered sachets of beverage mix were seized from a unit in an industrial building in Eunos Avenue 3. The unit was suspected to be operating as a drug store.

Superintendent Stanley Seah, deputy director of CNB's intelligence division, said the bureau will continue to take decisive and firm action against drug syndicates and traffickers seeking to bring harm to the community and profit off the misery of abusers' family and loved ones.

"Drugs have no place in our society, and my officers will stop at nothing to bring those involved in this case to justice," he added.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.