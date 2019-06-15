Drug abuser gets jail for part in producing counterfeit notes

While on the run, a drug abuser joined two other men to produce counterfeit notes.

Muhammad Haikal Shah Md Ayuni, 24, was jailed for three years yesterday after pleading guilty to performing part of the counterfeiting process.

He also admitted to failing to report back to the Lloyd Leas Community Supervision Centre while on a work release scheme following an earlier conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ang Siok Chen told the court that Haikal had been sentenced to three years' jail on April 6, 2016, for drug consumption.

On May 22, 2017, he was placed on the work release scheme and stayed at the community supervision centre in Cosford Road off Upper Changi Road North.

"Under the scheme, he was allowed to go to work every day and was required to report back to Lloyd Leas after his work," said the DPP.

"On Aug 14, 2017, at 8.30pm, the accused did not report back to Lloyd Leas after his work. He claimed he did not want to report back as he wanted to spend time with his pregnant girlfriend."

In September last year, a man identified as Muhammad Farhan Farus, 25, contacted Haikal and asked to meet him at a rented apartment in the Lumiere condominium in Mistri Road near Shenton Way.

Haikal went to the unit to meet Farhan and Muhammad Nabil Saini, 31. The men then engaged in a conspiracy to produce counterfeit currency notes, the court heard.

Court documents did not reveal details about the counterfeit notes and how the offences came to light.

But the court heard that officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested Haikal on Sept 13 last year.

Farhan's case is still pending.

For engaging in a conspiracy to produce counterfeit notes, Haikal could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined.