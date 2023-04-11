Drug abuser died after fall from 7 storeys during CNB raid, death ruled a misadventure

SINGAPORE - A drug abuser, who climbed out of a window from the seventh storey of a Housing Board block, fell to his death when Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers raided it on Nov 30, 2021.

There was, however, no evidence that Mr Koh Suay Tee, 59, had leapt from the master bedroom window of Block 47, Jalan Tiga, near Old Airport Road, to take his own life, said State Coroner Adam Nakhoda in his findings on March 31, 2023.

He found Mr Koh’s death to be a misadventure, and said in his findings it was likely Mr Koh used the only opportunity he had to try to escape by climbing out of one of the master bedroom windows.

State Coroner Nakhoda added: “He had, of his own accord... taken the very risky step of climbing out of the master bedroom window. As a result of his precarious position, fell... to the ground below.”

Court documents showed Mr Koh had been jailed multiple times for various offences including drug consumption and trafficking between 1989 and 2005.

He had also been admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre for treatment and placed on supervision programmes many times between 1977 and 2011.

The State Coroner noted Mr Koh had been diagnosed at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) with opioid dependence, namely heroin addiction.

He had been seen at the National Addictions Management Service from 2016 and had three admissions to IMH for drug detoxification.

At around 8am on Nov 30, Mr Koh brought some heroin to the seventh storey flat belonging to Mr Ang Boon Lai.

The two men packed the drug in Mr Ang’s room. Mr Ang recalled Mr Koh had smoked heroin there.

At around 12.30pm, CNB’s Special Task Force (STF) officers went to arrest Mr Ang at the unit.

The team arrived at the block shortly before 1pm and an officer, identified in court documents as “EE”, told one of his colleagues, “MN”, to observe the back of the unit from the ground floor.

The other officers went to Mr Ang’s home.

State Coroner Nakhoda said EE explained that as part of protocol for CNB raids, at least one officer would be deployed at the back of the unit to observe subjects trying to jump or scale out of the units.

The officer would also look out for items being discarded.

At the flat, the STF team saw the front door open but the main gate was locked.