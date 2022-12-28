Driving instructor molested female student in car during lesson, joked about raping her

SINGAPORE - A man was found guilty on Wednesday of molesting a female student when he was a driving instructor in 2018.

On another occasion, the two were driving towards the Lim Chu Kang area when the instructor, Soh Guan Hup, now 61, joked that he could rape the woman there and no one would know because it was “so quiet and dark”, the prosecution said.

The woman, now 25, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

After a trial, District Judge Melissa Tan on Wednesday found Soh guilty of one count of molestation. He was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal on a second molestation charge involving the same woman.

This was because the judge felt that, among other things, the woman’s evidence linked to the charge was lacking in detail. For instance, the woman could not recall if the car was moving or stationary when Soh purportedly molested her.

Those given such a discharge cannot be charged again with the same offence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Koh Yi Wen said in the submissions that the woman attended 24 driving lessons with Soh between May 25, 2017 and March 3, 2018.

He would usually pick the woman up from a carpark near Bukit Gombak MRT station and she would then learn to drive in his car.

The lessons took place along driving test routes near the Bukit Batok Driving Centre, including the Lim Chu Kang area.

When the lessons ended, Soh would either drop the woman off at Bukit Gombak MRT station or at the void deck of her home.

DPP Koh said: “On March 3, 2018, the accused was giving the victim verbal instructions on parking while they were at a side road in the Choa Chu Kang area when the victim felt a nudging sensation on the left side of (her) breast, and it made (her) feel extremely uncomfortable.

“She was so affected by the incident that she was unable to park the car, and the accused had to grab the steering wheel.”

The victim later sent text messages to her then-boyfriend telling him that Soh had touched her.

The woman also told her parents sometime between March 4 and 7, 2018 about what Soh had done to her.

The victim’s father initially wanted to alert the police while her mother tried to get more information from her. However, the victim did not provide details and chose not to make a police report.