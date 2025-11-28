Driver who fled after fatal crash with cyclist charged with dangerous driving causing death

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The accident on Nov 24 at around 2.30pm left a 67-year-old cyclist with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

SINGAPORE - The driver who fled after an accident with a cyclist on a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) has been charged with a slew of offences including dangerous driving causing death.

Muhammad Mustaqim Ismail, 35, allegedly abandoned the car he was driving before fleeing from the scene of the crash at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Tampines Street 42.

The accident on Nov 24 at around 2.30pm left the 67-year-old cyclist with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

On Nov 28, Mustaqim was handed eight charges that included driving without a valid driving licence and taking away a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He also faces a charge for failing to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

According to charge sheets, Mustaqim allegedly failed to conform to the red light signal along Tampines Avenue 7, resulting in a collision with the cyclist, Mr Taha Moon, who had the right of way while travelling from Tampines Street 42.

He is also accused of failing to provide assistance to the cyclist after the crash.

Mustaqim was arrested on Nov 26, two days after the accident.

In court on Nov 28, the prosecution said Mustaqim should not be offered bail as he is a high flight-risk individual.

In response, the accused urged the court to grant him bail, saying he was scared and traumatised after the accident.

“I did not know how to react as it was my very first time experiencing this. I had no ill-intent towards the victim or his family.

“I feel very sorry for the victim,” he added.

The court heard that Mustaqim had been convicted of driving without due care and attention in September 2022. Details of this offence were not read out in court.

Bail was not offered to Mustaqim on Nov 28. His case was adjourned for a pre-trial conference on Jan 2, 2026.

The accident in Tampines happened just three days after a hit-and-run incident along Upper Thomson Road towards MacRitchie Viaduct left another PAB cyclist with injuries.

The 27-year-old cyclist was identified as a food delivery rider.

Traffic Police figures published in August showed that more people were killed or injured in road traffic accidents in the first half of 2025, compared with the same period a year ago.

There were 78 fatal accidents from January to June, up from 70 in the first half of 2024, with the number of deaths rising from 72 to 79.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries also increased from 3,437 in the first half of 2024 to 3,740 in the first six months of 2025. This led to 4,860 injured people, up from 4,665 the year before.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for up to eight years and disqualified from driving. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to 15 years and disqualified from driving.

For failing to stop after an accident, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,000, or both.