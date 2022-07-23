Driver who caused death of biker gets 15 weeks' jail, driving ban

A driver was sentenced to 15 weeks' jail yesterday for his role in a traffic accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Teo Kai Xiang, 34, was also disqualified from driving for eight years.

The accident in Yishun Ring Road in November 2020 happened when Teo failed to give way when making a right turn at a T-junction.

The victim, Malaysian Leong Chee Kiong, 50, suffered traumatic brain injury, a rib fracture and multiple facial fractures.

He died of his injuries nearly 12 hours after the accident.

Teo, who will be appealing against his sentence, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of causing Mr Leong's death by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

Another charge of causing Mr Leong to crash into a stationary car was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The accident happened around 11.30am on Nov 1, 2020.

Teo was driving in Yishun Ring Road towards Yishun Avenue 5 when he came to a T-junction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gladys Lim said Teo did not stop his car when checking for oncoming vehicles before negotiating the right turn.

He collided with Mr Leong's motorcycle, which then crashed into a stationary car.

Teo heard the collision and saw Mr Leong lying face up on the road.

DPP Lim said Mr Leong's motorcycle would have been visible to Teo for at least six to eight seconds.

But she added that there were no signs of dangerous driving by Teo and that he had a clean driving record.

The DPP sought at least five months' jail, while Teo's lawyer, Mr Sunil Sudheesan from Quahe Woo & Palmer, asked for between four and six weeks' jail instead.

Both agreed to the eight-year driving disqualification.

Mr Sudheesan said in mitigation that his client had approached the T-junction at a low speed after driving over a speed bump.

Teo had also checked for oncoming traffic and signalled his intention to turn right before reaching the T-junction, he added.

Mr Sudheesan said Teo was deeply remorseful.

For driving without reasonable consideration for others using the road, Teo could have been fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to three years.