Driver on drugs when car plunged into sea

A Grab driver, who drove his multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) into the waters off Sentosa Cove last year and had to be rescued, was under the influence of narcotics while driving, a district court heard yesterday.

Lim Jin Ping, 37, admitted that he had smoked amphetamine every day in the week before the incident on Aug 25.

He pleaded guilty yesterday to two mischief charges. The father of three also admitted to one count each of assault and drug consumption.

An Institute of Mental Health (IMH) report, dated Sept 14 last year, said he was intoxicated with amphetamines leading to psychotic symptoms, such as auditory hallucinations and paranoid delusions. The symptoms ceased when he was in remand at IMH.

The court heard that he had been admitted to IMH in 2012 and 2015 for drug-induced psychosis after consuming amphetamines.

Lim drove to the Sentosa Gateway entrance of the island at about 2pm on that day last year and smashed through a gantry barrier, causing $1,605 worth of damage. He then drove against the flow of traffic at a roundabout towards Tanjong Beach Walk.

About six minutes later, he drove through another barrier behind Tanjong Beach Club. Sentosa ranger Imran Kamarudin, 31, saw the MPV heading towards him.

Before he could get out of the way, the MPV hit the right side of his body, causing him to roll off the bonnet onto the ground. Mr Imran and a colleague pursued the car on their bikes as it headed towards Tanjong Gate.

Lim rammed through the closed gate, causing damage worth $2,190.59 and drove against the flow of traffic in Cove Drive. When he reached the entrance of W Singapore Sentosa Cove hotel, he made a right turn, drove towards the marina and plunged into the waters nearby.

He was saved by a ship captain, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yang Ziliang told the court.

An ambulance took him to Singapore General Hospital. His urine sample showed traces of amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Lim is out on $20,000 bail and is expected to be sentenced on Nov 27.