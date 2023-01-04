Driver of S’pore-registered car in hospital after Second Link Expressway crash; lorry driver arrested

SINGAPORE – The driver of a Singapore-registered car escaped serious injuries after a crash with a lorry that was travelling against the flow on traffic on the Second Link Expressway, a 47km-long road that stretches from the Second Link bridge.

Police chief Rahmat Ariffin of the Iskandar Puteri district in Johor on Wednesay said that the car driver had suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru.

He added that the 41-year-old lorry driver was arrested after he was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

A video of the accident on Facebook page Singapore Incidents showed the lorry travelling on the right most lane of the highway before it crashed into the Mercedes and another car.

The accident caused the doors on the right side of the Singapore-registered car to be completely ripped off.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rahmat said police were alerted to the accident, which happened on the side of the highway going into Malaysia, at about 4.30pm.

Preliminary investigations showed that the lorry driver was en-route to the Tanjung Pelapas port from Kulai, a town in Johor.

He was approaching the Gelang Patah Rest and Relaxation stop when he missed the turn to the port. The driver then went against the flow of traffic to try to get to the port.

AC Rahmat said that the lorry collided with two cars – a Singapore-registered Mercedes Benz E250 and a Nissan Almera.

Under Malaysia‘s Road Transport Act, motorists found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and causing injuries could be jailed not less than seven years and not more than 10 years.

They will also be fined at least RM30,000 (S$9,172) and not more than RM50,000.