Driver jailed 16 weeks’ for importing vapes, tobacco sticks into Singapore

SINGAPORE – A driver ferrying passengers from Malaysia to Singapore ran afoul of the law when he decided to transport a special consignment.

Al Kaysar Aldam, 36, was found with 200 tobacco sticks, 798 disposable vaporisers, 244 disposable vaporiser cartridges, and 3,885 disposable vaporiser pods in his rental vehicle on Dec 22, 2025.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail on Feb 24 after pleading guilty to two counts of importing imitation tobacco products.

According to court documents, the Malaysian had been using vehicles from different rental companies to transport passengers to Singapore.

He also rented a vehicle from a man known as “Simon”, who advertised it on Facebook.

After a few weeks of renting to Al Kaysar , Simon offered him a job to import vaporisers from Johor Bahru into Singapore for RM1,250 (S$406).

Al Kaysar agreed on the condition that the quantities of vaporisers were not large.

On Dec 22, 2025, he rented a vehicle from Simon and picked up three passengers from Johor Bahru at about 12am.

But his vehicle was stopped for inspection by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers at about 1.30am and the goods were seized.

For importing imitation tobacco products, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.