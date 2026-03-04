Driver in Tampines crash that killed 2, including JC student, set to plead guilty on April 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The driver who is accused of causing a six-vehicle collision in Tampines that killed two people in 2024 is expected to plead guilty on April 1, 2026.

The new date comes after at least three court adjournments since he was first set to admit to his offences in October 2025.

Court records on March 4 did not state why his case was previously adjourned.

Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 44, is set to plead guilty almost two years after the accident on April 22, 2024, at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

On April 25, 2024, Syafie was handed four charges , including dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt and failing to stop after an accident.

In June 2025, he was handed another dangerous driving charge.

Syafie was offered bail of $30,000 when he was first charged.

According to court documents, Syafie allegedly failed to stop at a red traffic light, which resulted in his car colliding with two cars before surging forward to crash into another car.

Meanwhile, the first car Syafie crashed into spun before overturning, which caused it to collide with a van. The van then collided with a minibus.

The impact is said to have caused the deaths of Madam Norzihan Juwahib, 57, and Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, 17.

Charge sheets also stated that six others, including two 11-year-old boys, were injured in the accident.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for up to eight years and be disqualified from driving.

The offence of dangerous driving causing hurt carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.