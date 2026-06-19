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The court heard that Mohamed Firdouz Mohamed Akram had allegedly consumed Ice before he drove a car along Kallang Bahru at around 8am on June 17.

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly drove in a dangerous manner in Kallang, resulting in a crash which saw two people in a cab hurt, has been charged with a number of offences including driving without a Class 3 licence.

Mohamed Firdouz Mohamed Akram, 36, is also accused of driving a car while under the influence of methamphetamine or “Ice”.

Firdouz was on June 19 handed multiple traffic charges including causing injuries to two people while driving in a dangerous manner, and two charges for possession of weapons.

The court heard that Firdouz had allegedly consumed Ice before he drove a car along Kallang Bahru at around 8am on June 17.

He is said to have failed to keep proper control of the vehicle, which resulted in a collision with a taxi. The 60-year-old cabby and his 43-year-old passenger were hurt in the accident.

According to court documents, the taxi driver complained of chest pains while the passenger felt pain in her tailbone.

Police in a statement on June 18 said that Firdouz abandoned his car after the crash and fled the scene before police’s arrival.

“Suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, vaporisers and a knuckleduster were found in the car and seized as case exhibits,” a spokesperson said, adding that officers managed to establish Firdouz’s identity soon after.

He was arrested within five hours of the report.

Police did not indicate where he was caught but court documents showed he allegedly had two knives in his possession in a room at the Village Hotel Katong in Marine Parade Road at around 1pm on June 17.

His case will be mentioned again in court on July 17.

For driving while under the influence of a drug, an offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those convicted of causing injuries to others while driving in a dangerous manner can be jailed for up to a year and fined between $2,000 and $10,000.