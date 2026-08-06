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SINGAPORE - The driver who caused a six-vehicle collision in Tampines in 2024, which claimed the lives of a junior college student and a 57-year-old woman, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death.

The court on Aug 6 heard that the student’s mother has been struggling with major depressive disorder over the loss of her daughter.

Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 45, admitted to a slew of traffic offences, including dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing hurt.

He arrived at around 8.40am and walked into the State Courts alone, donning sunglasses, a cap and a mask, with his head down.

His admission to the offences comes more than two years after the crash on April 22, 2024, and after at least four court adjournments.

After dropping off a Grab Hitch passenger in Bedok, Syafie drove his car at speeds of at least 129kmh at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4. The speed limit there was 50kmh.

The collision occurred after he failed to stop at the red traffic light despite it being red for at least 26 seconds.

A video of the accident, which was played in court , showed a black car travelling at high speed past at least three vehicles before it caused a crash involving five other vehicles including a van.

Syafie’s actions caused the death of Norzihan Juwahib, 57, and a 17-year-old student, who cannot be identified due to a gag order imposed for all victims below 18.

Meanwhile, Norzihan was a passenger in the van, on her way to work, when the accident occurred. She was a senior technician at pest control firm First Choice Pest Specialist and had worked there for about 10 years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan said Norzihan, who had CPR performed on her at the scene, died in hospital from multiple injuries, including fractures to her neck and ribs.

The student was a passenger in a car, on the way to take part in her school’s annual cross-country event.

Her father was driving their car when the impact from the collision caused it to turn turtle with its doors flung open.

A video of the accident, which was played in court, showed a black car travelling at high speed past at least three vehicles before it caused a crash involving five other vehicles including a van. ST PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG

The prosecutor said the student was trapped under the vehicle, while her father had lost consciousness.

The court heard that when the girl’s father woke up in hospital, his first question was about his daughter’s whereabouts.

When he was told that she had died from her injuries, the father broke down.

He was later brought to another room to see her and hold her hand, said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor, citing a victim impact statement by the girl’s mother, said the woman felt life had become meaningless after the accident.

He added that she also blamed her husband for the crash, even though it was not his fault.

“She missed her daughter greatly, and was proud of her. She (The student) had aspired to become a doctor,” said the prosecutor, adding that the girl’s mother was later diagnosed with major depressive disorder and stopped working.

Eight injured

The court heard that as Syafie sped through the junction, his car collided with two cars before surging forward to crash into another car.

Meanwhile, the first car Syafie crashed into spun before overturning, and this caused it to collide with a van. The van then collided with a minibus.

The crash also caused injuries to eight others. One of the victims suffered rib fractures while another sustained a head injury.

Another victim, whose name was redacted, suffered injuries to her hand, which has since made wearing clothes and typing difficult.

The prosecutor said the victim is unable to concentrate at work, and has poor sleep and appetite as she often thinks about the accident.

According to court documents, Syafie was driving dangerously before the crash. He had abruptly sped past a car and also swerved between two lanes repeatedly without activating his signal indicators.

The court heard that Syafie stayed in the driver’s seat after the crash, until a bystander helped him out to the side of the road.

The prosecutor said Syafie sustained an arm fracture and has no permanent disability.

He was arrested two days after the crash on April 24 after being discharged from hospital. His driving licence was suspended with immediate effect.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for up to eight years and disqualified from driving.