Driver charged with evading police roadblock, driving dangerously in hour-long pursuit

SINGAPORE – A driver allegedly failed to stop at a police roadblock along Airport Road and drove dangerously as officers gave chase for about an hour during the incident earlier in February.

Muhammad Danial Jalaludin, 34, was handed 21 charges on Feb 26, including dangerous driving, evasion of a police roadblock, driving without a valid licence, and using a deregistered vehicle.

He was also charged over allegedly using a vehicle with a false number plate and driving a vehicle without insurance coverage.

On Feb 17 at around 2.45am, Danial allegedly failed to stop the red car he was driving at a police roadblock along Airport Road towards Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway.

He sped through the checkpoint, and officers gave chase.

During the hour-long pursuit, Danial allegedly drove dangerously, running several red lights, said the police.

According to charge sheets, his alleged actions caused two cars travelling along Buangkok Drive to brake to avoid collision with his car.

Danial eventually abandoned his car in the vicinity of Edgedale Plains and fled on foot.

With the help of CCTV cameras, Traffic Police officers established his identity and arrested him on Feb 24 .

The case was adjourned to March 26 . Danial is expected to face additional charges.

The number of cases involving deregistered vehicles has surged .

There were 245 cases in 2025, more than six times the 40 cases in 2022, and 39 cases in 2023. There were 75 cases in 2024.

In January, a 17-year-old who drove a deregistered vehicle was arrested after a dramatic car chase in Geylang.

The deregistered silver hatchback collided with four cars and a van before the teen tried to escape on foot.

He was later found to have been under the influence of drugs. A vape was also found in the car.

Those who use a deregistered vehicle can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or both.

Evasion of a police roadblock carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Those convicted of driving dangerously can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both. The offenders can also be disqualified from driving.