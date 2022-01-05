Driver arrested after running red light in Lentor, narrowly missing pedestrian

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 4) for his suspected involvement in dangerous driving, said the Singapore Police Force on Wednesday.

On Dec 30 at 3.30pm, the police were alerted to a video showing a car that had purportedly failed to comply with the red-light signal at a pedestrian crossing in Lentor Avenue. The car almost hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road at the time.

Following investigations, traffic police officers identified the driver and arrested him for dangerous driving.

The suspect's driving licence was immediately suspended and investigations are ongoing.

Motorists convicted of dangerous driving can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Offenders who are convicted a second or subsequent time can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Motorists are reminded to abide by all traffic rules to keep the roads safe for everyone, said the police on Wednesday.

They added that the traffic police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users.

In the first half of 2021, red-light violations dipped 0.8 per cent to 23,952 in the six months ended June from 24,147 a year ago, while red-light-running accidents fell 7.8 per cent to 47 from 51.