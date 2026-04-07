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Drink driver whose car struck cyclist in 2022 drove again after consuming alcohol in 2024

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Heng, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving and one count of causing grievous hurt to the cyclist by driving without due care and attention.

Heng, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving and one count of causing grievous hurt to the cyclist by driving without due care and attention.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

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SINGAPORE – A drink driver whose car struck a cyclist at a traffic light signal in 2022 did not learn his lesson and drove again after consuming alcohol two years later.

The cyclist, who had the right of way at the time, suffered injuries including multiple abrasions and a rib fracture after he collided with Heng Zeng An’s car.

On April 7, Heng, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving and one count of causing grievous hurt to the cyclist by driving without due care and attention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Wayde told the court that Heng had earlier consumed alcohol from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on Oct 25, 2022.

Despite this, he later decided to drive from Waterloo Street to his home in Admiralty Drive.

Court documents stated that Heng was “voluntarily intoxicated” while he was driving a car along Sembawang Road at around midnight.

He approached an intersection between Sembawang Road and Yishun Avenue 3, and did not stop when the traffic lights turned red. His car then collided with the 31-year-old victim, who was crossing the road on a power-assisted bicycle.

Traffic Police (TP) officers arrived at a scene and arrested Heng after he failed a breathalyser test.

As he was unwell, they took him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) and obtained a sample of his blood. It was later found to contain at least 149 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

This was almost double the prescribed limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol in the same amount of blood.

The victim was also taken to KTPH and was given 10 days of hospitalisation leave.

Heng was released on bail but reoffended in 2024, the court heard.

He had earlier consumed alcohol in Ah Hood Road, near Balestier Road, from around 9.30pm on July 5 that year, to the wee hours of the next day.

He later drove a friend to the latter’s residence in Bidadari Park Drive before making his way to his own home in Admiralty Drive.

Along the way, one of the tyres of his car had a puncture and the vehicle mounted a kerb. Heng then decided to drive to a workshop, but the car broke down along Bishan Street 22.

TP officers spotted it at around 5am, and they arrested Heng after he failed a breathalyser test. They took him to the Police Cantonment Complex, and another test revealed that he had at least 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The prescribed limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Heng’s mitigation and sentencing will take place on April 20.

More on this topic
Man charged over drink-driving accident in 2022, accused of drink driving again in 2024
20 motorists hauled to court to face drink-driving charges

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.