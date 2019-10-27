Double murder at Commonwealth Avenue; 22-year-old arrested

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday (Oct 27) evening for the murder of two women, aged 56 and 90, who are related to him.

The police said they were alerted to two cases of unnatural deaths at Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue.

Both women were found lying motionless and were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police have classified the case as murder. Investigations have revealed that both the deceased persons and the suspect were related.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a medical incident at the block at about 7.30pm.

Two people were taken to the National University Hospital, while paramedics pronounced two other people dead at the scene, SCDF said.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court on Monday.

Neighbours said they heard a commotion on the ground floor of the Housing Board block at about 7pm, with a group of people shouting and screaming.

Police officers were seen collecting evidence at two adjacent units on the seventh floor of the block.

This is the second reported murder case on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, a 63-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a 54-year-old woman in a HDB flat at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 5.46am. The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Preliminary investigations showed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The woman is also expected to be charged in court on Monday.