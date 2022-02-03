Don't click links: CNB, Iras among latest organisations to warn against fake e-mails, SMS

SINGAPORE - The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) and the Central Narcotics Board (CNB) have issued statements advising the public to avoid clicking on links sent via SMS and e-mails, joining a growing group of organisations here reminding people to take steps to stop scams.

A statement issued on Thursday (Feb 3) by Iras said that fake SMS received by members of the public contained the link "singaporeposte.com".

These messages appeared together with previous legitimate SMSes sent by Iras as the scammers were able to successfully impersonate Iras' sender ID.

IRAS added that the public are advised to ignore the messages and not click on the link in the SMS.

Additionally, those who have been affected should lodge police reports.

A joint statement issued by CNB and Singapore Polytechnic on Thursday stated that it was brought to their attention that members of the public had received e-mails regarding an anti-drug abuse photo contest run by the two organisations.

CNB and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) said that they were not holding any photo contests nor have they sent any e-mails to the public about a photo contest

The statement advised the public not to reply or click on links in these e-mails as well as to avoid responding to the addresses that these e-mails were sent from.

In these e-mails, recipients were told to send photos according to the slogan "Life Does Not Rewind, Say 'No' to Drugs" and that they could stand to win attractive prizes.

The e-mail came titled "Photo Contest" and ended by stating that the contest is a "collaborative project between CNB and SP".

The Iras said that members of the public should remain vigilant against phishing scams, particularly during the peak of the tax filing season as more of these scam attempts may occur.

It added that scammers might trick the public into giving out their personal information, credit card or bank account details, or be instructed to follow instructions such as to make payments to a third party's bank account.

Other tips it gave to avoid falling prey to scams include:

- Verifying the authenticity of the message with Iras if you find the message suspicious;

- Paying attention to dubious SMS messages with grammatical errors and clickable links directing to websites without ".iras.gov.sg" or "go.gov.sg" domains; and

- Not disclosing personal information such as bank account details and passwords.