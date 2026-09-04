Domestic helper jailed 11 weeks for abusing elderly woman with dementia

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Maria Inggrid Seran was sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt to a vulnerable person.

SINGAPORE – A helper who was hired to take care of a 69-year-old woman ended up abusing her on several occasions.

The abuse came to light after her actions were caught on CCTV in the elderly woman’s room.

Maria Inggrid Seran, 34, was sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt to a vulnerable person.

Court records showed that Seran was hired to take care of the victim, who suffered from dementia, hypertension, diabetes and other ailments, in March 2023.

Sometime in November 2025, the victim lost the ability to care for and feed herself, and relied on Seran to help her with her daily activities.

On the morning of April 20, 2026, Seran got frustrated when the older woman lost her temper. Seran then slapped her in the face twice.

She also slapped the victim’s head, pulled the victim’s leg and twisted the victim’s finger.

On the pretext of using a piece of tissue to wipe the woman’s nose, Seran also pinched her nose.

Her abuse was captured on the CCTV installed in the flat by the victim’s children.

At about 7.30pm, the victim’s son called the police, saying that his mother had been abused. Seran was arrested that day.

Seran later admitted that it was not the first time she had assaulted the victim, and that she had previously done so to stop her from nagging.

“The accused claimed that the assaults on the victim would make the victim keep quiet as she (would) be afraid,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Kai told the court.

The elderly woman did not suffer any injuries from the assaults.

The DPP sought a sentence of between 11 and 13 weeks’ jail for Seran, noting that the victim was entirely dependent on her for help with her daily living.

She was also unable to protect herself or report the abuse due to her dementia.

In mitigation, Seran asked the judge for a lighter sentence.

For voluntarily causing hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

If the victim is a vulnerable person, an offender may be given up to twice the maximum punishment.