Doctor’s widow and eldest daughter lose court tussle over $4m he had willed to all 4 children

SINGAPORE – The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of $4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

The widow and eldest daughter of Dr Khoo Boo Kwee argued that he had changed his mind when he added the two of them as co-account holders in November 2019, following his liver cancer diagnosis.

Ms Evelyn Ng and eldest daughter Patricia Khoo, who is the wife of former presidential candidate Tan Jee Say, argued that as the surviving account holders, they now own the entire sum.

However, in a written judgment issued on Tuesday, a High Court judge dismissed their arguments.

Justice Lee Seiu Kin agreed with Dr Khoo’s three other children that their father had intended for the money to be distributed according to the terms of his will.

Therefore, Ms Ng and Ms Patricia Khoo were holding the money on trust for the beneficiaries of Dr Khoo’s will, the judge said.

Justice Lee said it was within the realm of possibilities that Dr Khoo had added the two as joint account holders to ensure that someone would be able to withdraw the funds to pay for his medical bills.

The judge ordered Ms Ng and Ms Patricia Khoo to give an account of the money and to repay the amount found due to the estate.

The money had been withdrawn and deposited into other bank accounts owned by Ms Ng and Ms Patricia Khoo.

Dr Khoo, a general practitioner who ran his own clinic until he retired, had a son and three daughters with Ms Ng.

In August 2012, he made a will stating that if Ms Ng chooses to move out of his Siglap house, the property should be sold and the proceeds equally divided among her and their children.

Dr Khoo bequeathed his remaining assets to his four children in equal shares. They comprised shares, a car, cash in his room drawer, a UOB account, and a POSB account.

He was diagnosed with cancer in October 2019.

On Nov 7, 2019, he added the names of Ms Ng and Ms Patricia Khoo to the accounts.

On Nov 18, 2019, he made several amendments to his will. The only changes related to the accounts were instructions for $80,000 to be paid to Ms Ng as a cash gift, and an update of the POSB branch address.

Dr Khoo died in hospital on Jan 21, 2021 after he suffered an accidental fall at home. He was 90.