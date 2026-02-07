Doctor made no attempt to fix surgical error which led to patient’s death in 2022: Coroner

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dr Fong Yan Kit had severed off the arteries supplying blood to the woman's abdominal organs by mistake.

SINGAPORE - State Coroner Adam Nakhoda had strong words for a surgeon whose patient died days after a botched procedure, saying the doctor was not forthcoming when providing evidence and gave untrue accounts of what happened .

The consultant urologist had operated on a 63-year-old woman who complained of blood in her urine after a scan revealed a 7.5cm tumour in her kidney.

The patient agreed after she was told a minimally invasive surgery was needed to remove the growth.

During the procedure at Raffles Hospital on April 29, 2022, Dr Fong Yan Kit mistakenly disconnected her superior mesenteric artery and coeliac trunk - arteries that supplied blood to the stomach and bowels - instead of her renal veins.

This led to a lack of blood supply flowing into her abdominal organs. She died in hospital on May 2, 2022.

At the Coroner’s inquiry in November 2025, the State Coroner noted that when Dr Fong realised an error had occured, the surgeon paused for 13 minutes during the procedure, but he failed to accept the mistake and call for help.

The State Coroner added: “Any reasonably competent surgeon would have realised by now too many large vessels not directly related to the kidney had been ligated and transected.

“The consequences of ignoring the obvious clues and making no attempts to correct the situation while the opportunity may still exist while the patient is still in the operating theatre is incomprehensible.”

He said the subsequent delays in taking active steps to verify the mistake by CT (computed tomography) scan, a medical imaging technique, and calling a vascular surgeon for help were also inexcusable and could have contributed to her death.

The State Coroner said that if the mistake was recognised, admitted earlier and immediate repair performed, the patient could have been saved.

He said that Dr Fong had not been forthcoming in his explanations to the court, noting that the urologist’s first medical report did not refer to the fact that he had mistakenly severed the wrong arteries.

“Similarly, the Raffles Hospital second medical report at best skirted around the fact that the coeliac trunk and the superior mesenteric artery were transected due to an identification error on the part of Dr Fong,” said the State Coroner in ruling the death as caused by medical misadventure.

Botched surgery

Court documents seen by ST showed the 63-year-old mother of two had visited Raffles Hospital at around 3am on April 28, 2022, after discovering blood in her urine and vomiting.

She was referred to Dr Fong after a 7.5cm growth was found in her left kidney during a CT scan.

At around 8am the same day, the surgeon diagnosed a left renal tumour and advised the woman and her daughter that a keyhole surgery was required to remove it .

The pair agreed and Dr Fong scheduled the surgery for the afternoon of April 29, 2022.

Following the surgery, the woman was transferred to the general ward. Dr Fong said he reviewed her the day after and noted her vital signs were stable, although she complained of mild bloating.

He told her that it was normal to feel slightly bloated after the surgery, but the woman continued to complain of abdominal bloatedness and nausea throughout.

At around 3am on May 1, 2022, the woman highlighted her abdominal pain again. Her blood pressure had dropped by this point.

A resident doctor on duty was activated and attended to the woman, who was crying in pain at this point. He then called Dr Fong and told him the woman was not well.

Dr Fong then sent instructions 45 minutes later for the woman to be sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and ordered an urgent CT scan.

Dr Fong returned to the hospital at 4am and examined the woman. He noted from her CT scan results that there was a lot of gas in her colon, and that her colon was distended with no free air or fluid in her abdomen.

At this point, he referred her to the general surgeon on duty. The surgeon ordered for an emergency gastroscopy to be performed.

Court documents show that Dr Fong made an urgent referral to a vascular interventional radiologist at around 11.30am, who then found that the woman’s superior mesenteric artery and coeliac trunk had been severed.

A vascular surgeon was then called to review the woman at 1pm and an emergency surgery was called to re-join the severed vessels.

The three doctors started to perform the emergency surgery at around 3pm. Upon making an incision on her abdomen, the doctors saw that the organs, colon, stomach and small intestine all showed signs of inadequate blood supply.

They also saw arteries that Dr Fong had initially severed and wanted to re-join them, a procedure which would have lasted a few hours.

According to the coroner report, they were forced to call off the procedure as they had assessed that the woman would not survive a major surgery.

Her condition continued to deteriorate and she was pronounced dead at 3.05am on May 2, 2022.

In one of his medical reports, Dr Fong said that bleeding is commonly encountered in the procedure as blood vessels around the kidney can be damaged.

He said that bleeding had occurred during the woman’s first procedure, and added that he had disconnected and severed the surrounding arteries as per usual practice, to stem the bleeding.

He said that based on his own experience, the surrounding arteries should have been the renal arteries supplying blood to the woman’s left kidney.

Dr Fong said that it was unusual for her superior mesenteric artery and the coeliac trunk to be in that location, and that the tumour may have caused the arteries to be displaced.

However, an expert report by Professor Christopher Cheng, senior consultant urologist at Singapore General Hospital, found that while it was possible for the arteries to be displaced, any variation would have been identifiable on the CT scan.

Prof Cheng said that it is unlikely for the superior mesenteric artery to be mistaken as a renal artery as it is bigger, and also anatomically distinct.

He added that in his review of the video recording of Dr Fong’s surgery, there was no apparent attempt to look for a pulsating vessel typical of a renal artery.

Prof Cheng also pointed to the 13 minutes when Dr Fong paused during surgery after severing the wrong arteries which exposed the real left renal artery.

“During this period, it is not apparent if Dr Fong had realised the surgical mishap, and if there was any attempt to ask for a second opinion from another urologist or surgeon. There is no documentation that such considerations were made or actualised,” said the expert.

Prof Cheng said that most patients who undergo the same procedure often have a smooth and uneventful recovery course, with many suitable for discharge within two days.

The State Coroner said that there were three opportunities for Dr Fong to remedy his errors, but they were not addressed. He added that in his opinion, the patient’s death was avoidable.

He added: “Whilst I am slow to give recommendations in cases involving a medical treatment or procedure as I am not medically trained and often the decisions made are clinical decision best made by the medial personnel, for the present case, I would recommend that in surgeries of this nature, surgeons ensure that they review and plan the course of the surgery and what organs or structures they will be interacting with.”

He added that during the surgery, if the landscape appears different to what was expected or the plan changes, it would be best for doctors to pause, verify what they are seeing, and, if necessary, re-consider their plan before proceeding.

In his findings, the coroner ruled out foul play and said the patient died as a result of the medical procedure.

Lawyers Ms Chang Man Phing and Ms Rachel Ong from WongPartnership, who are representing the woman’s family, attended the Coroner’s Inquiry.

The Straits Times has reached out to Raffles Hospital for comments. Dr Fong remains listed as a specialist in the hospital’s urology department online.